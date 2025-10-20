The Carolina Panthers are above .500 for the first time in the 2025 NFL season after they defeated the New York Jets on Sunday at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford. However, the victory came at a cost, with quarterback Bryce Young leaving the contest in the second half with a lower-body injury.

The former Alabama Crimson Tide star quarterback hurt his ankle after taking a sack in the third quarter. He was later ruled out for the remainder of the game, with veteran signal-caller Andy Dalton taking over his spot under center for the remainder of the game.

Panthers head coach Dave Canales provided a bit of an update on Young after Carolina's 13-6 win over the Jets.

“We're evaluating for the right ankle,” Canales told reporters after the game, per Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official website. “So we're taking all the information and we're going to look at him when we get home some more, and see where we're at.”

As definite information on Young's injury is yet to be released, there's a possibility that Dalton could start for Carolina in Week 8's game against Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte. Either way. Canales is confident in how the team will handle things on offense.

“We'll look at all that and see what the best version of us is,” Canales shared. “But right now it's running the football, and Andy can handle all those things and the pass game, the reps, the time on task with the group that we have, we've got to stay within the core of our system, and Andy's fully involved in all that.

“So if he does play, that'll be the mode.”

Young's injury doesn't seem to be a serious one, according to a report on Monday by Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network. But Young will still have days to heal up and get his body ready for a potential start opposite the Bills.

Young went 15-of-25 for 138 passing yards and a touchdown with zero turnovers before leaving the New York game. Dalton, on the other hand, completed four of his seven throws for 60 passing yards with zero touchdowns and no interceptions.