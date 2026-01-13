The Carolina Panthers now know how it feels when ‘close' stops being good enough. The Panthers did not limp into relevance in 2025. They announced themselves. For a franchise that has spent years searching for direction, last season finally felt like a turning point. That said, the Wild Card loss to the Los Angeles Rams showed that talent alone isn’t enough without a defense that can close games in January. Carolina just needs one decisive, franchise-altering move. And if the opportunity presents itself, the perfect offseason trade is staring them right in the face.

Carolina’s upward arc

The Panthers finished the 2025 regular season at 8-9. They narrowly missed a winning record in one of the tightest divisions in football. The NFC South saw all four teams finish within a single game of each other. Carolina was competitive in virtually every meaningful matchup. The offense, led by Bryce Young’s poise and Tetairoa McMillan's reliability, consistently put pressure on opposing defenses. Their scheme showed real growth as the season progressed.

Still, defensive lapses kept too many games close and sometimes lost. That trend carried into the postseason. Carolina earned an NFC Wild Card berth, but their playoff exit against the Rams underscored a familiar issue. When the game demanded one disruptive defensive play, the Panthers couldn’t manufacture it. They scored enough but just couldn’t get the stop that swings playoff outcomes.

Aggressive offseason

Let's make the case for why the Panthers need a point toward aggression. Carolina enters the 2026 offseason in a healthier position than it’s been in years. The roster has young offensive pillars, cap flexibility, and a coaching staff with a clear identity. Still, there are pressure points that must be addressed.

Linebacker depth is a concern, especially with potential free agent departures like Christian Rozeboom. Tight end remains a spot where the offense could use a more reliable complementary target. Wide receiver depth is solid but could benefit from a veteran stabilizer.

However, none of those needs outweigh the glaring issue up front.

The Panthers finished 29th in the NFL in sacks with just 30 in 2025. That lack of pressure forces defensive backs to cover longer, exposes linebackers in space, and shrinks the margin for error across the entire defense. If Carolina wants to take the next step, securing a true game-wrecking edge rusher is truly essential.

Here we'll try to look at and discuss the perfect offseason trade the Panthers must make after early playoff exit.

Blockbuster trade

General manager Dan Morgan doesn’t need to gamble blindly. The Panthers have enough cap space at roughly $39.8 million to be flexible even after retaining key contributors. This is the exact offseason where a well-timed, aggressive trade accelerates the competitive timeline instead of disrupting it.

Carolina could explore moves for high-profile names on expiring contracts. Names like Patrick Queen or Minkah Fitzpatrick come to mind. All would help. None would fundamentally change how opposing offenses prepare each week.

That’s why one name stands above the rest.

The perfect target

If the Las Vegas Raiders make Maxx Crosby available as part of a full rebuild, the Panthers should be first in line.

Crosby is exactly what Carolina lacks. He is a relentless, proven, All-Pro-caliber edge rusher who tilts protections and dictates play-calling. Even in a down year for Las Vegas, Crosby recorded 10 sacks in 2025. He remained one of the league’s most disruptive defenders snap after snap. His impact goes far beyond the box score, of course. Offensive coordinators account for him on every play.

Drop Crosby into Carolina’s defense, and everything changes immediately.

Why the trade works for Carolina

First, it solves the most urgent problem. Crosby gives the Panthers a legitimate closer. He can end drives, force hurried throws, and create chaos when it matters most. That alone could flip multiple one-score games over the course of a season.

Second, it aligns financially. A pre–June 1 trade would leave the Raiders with just a $5.1 million dead cap hit while saving them more than $30 million. That's a massive incentive for a rebuilding team. For Carolina, the cap hit is manageable. This is especially true for a player who instantly elevates the defense.

Third, it accelerates the window without mortgaging everything. Yes, the trade would require significant draft capital, likely a first-round pick or more. That said, Carolina isn’t sacrificing a rebuild. They are investing in a roster that already proved it belongs in the postseason conversation.

Belief in Bryce Young

Aggressive trades are statements. Trading for Crosby would say the Panthers believe their quarterback is ready now and not two years from now. Instead of hoping a draft pick becomes elite, Carolina would be pairing its young offense with a veteran defensive star who ensures those offensive performances matter in January.

This is how contenders behave when they recognize momentum.

Too much patience is risky

Waiting for internal development along the defensive line is the conservative path and the dangerous one. Elite pass rushers rarely hit free agency. Drafting one outside the top tier is a gamble. If a player like Crosby becomes available, opportunities don’t come twice.

Carolina doesn’t need defensive perfection. They need inevitability. Crosby is that.

The Panthers proved in 2025 that they’re no longer rebuilding. They’re building toward something real. Trading for Maxx Crosby wouldn’t be reckless. It would be intentional, bold, and perfectly timed. If Carolina wants to stop being ‘one piece away' and start being feared, this is the offseason move that gets them there.