Head coach Ben Johnson's arrival to the Chicago Bears breathed brand new life into the organization. And yet, the team was still eliminated in the Divisional Round by the Los Angeles Rams.

Johnson is proud of what the Bears were able to accomplish. Still, he knows how difficult it'll be to go on an even deeper playoff run to the Super Bowl, via Courtney Cronin of ESPN.

“It was really hard to accomplish what we accomplished,” Johnson said. “And it wasn't good enough.”

When Chicago returns back to the practice field, Johnson will be hitting the reset button. For all the success the Bears had in 2025, the head coach knows the team will be entering a much different situation come 2026, via Cronin.

“There is no building off this,” Johnson said. “We go back to square one. We're at the bottom.”

General manager Ryan Poles is fully aligned with where Johnson's head is at. The Bears' decision makers are solely focused on making the Bears a championship caliber team, via Kevin Fishbain of The Athletic.

“We didn't reach the goals we wanted to hit, and that's to be a championship-caliber team,” Poles said. “That'll never change. I am proud of the progress we made. Knowing that, we can't be complacent.”

While the Bears may not have reached their ultimately goal, they showed plenty of promise in 2025. Their 11 wins are the team's most since 2018. In turn, Chicago made the playoffs for the first time since 2020. By defeating the Green Bay Packers in the Wild Card Round, the Bears won their first playoff game since 2010.

Johnson won't wipe all the success away. But he also knows the Bears will be a much different team in 2026. Regardless, the head coach isn't expecting Chicago to give up their new contender status anytime soon.