Despite a resurgent 2025 season that saw the Chicago Bears return to the postseason, a cloud of uncertainty is hovering over one of the team's most reliable stars. NFL insider James Palmer recently raised eyebrows on Scoop City, questioning whether DJ Moore truly fits into the long-term “youth movement” currently taking over the Windy City.

While the Chicago Bears (11-6) enjoyed a breakout year under Ben Johnson, the offensive hierarchy is shifting. The roster is now teeming with young talent: quarterback Caleb Williams (24), wideout Rome Odunze (23), and rising stars like Luther Burden III (22) and tight end Colston Loveland (21).

According to Palmer, the chemistry between Williams and Moore hasn't reached the same heights as the connection between the young signal-caller and his fellow Gen-Z targets.

“I didn’t see Caleb Williams really looking DJ Moore’s way a whole bunch,” Palmer noted, suggesting the two operate on different frequencies.

The numbers from the Bears' heartbreaking 20-17 overtime loss to the Los Angeles Rams in the Divisional Round seem to support this theory. In that season-ending defeat, Williams threw for 257 yards and two touchdowns on 23-of-42 passing.

However, he leaned heavily on his younger weapons and tight end Cole Kmet. Meanwhile, Moore, who finished the regular season with a steady 682 yards and six touchdowns, has seen his target share fluctuate as Burden and Odunze evolved into primary options

Moore is still in his prime and remains a highly respected receiver across the league. He even provided the “Next Gen Stats Moment of the Year” with a 25-yard game-winning touchdown catch against the Green Bay Packers in the Wild Card round. Yet, that spectacular play might serve as the ultimate “sell-high” highlight.

With the depth at receiver and the emergence of Loveland as a “massive receiving threat,” the Bears may decide that Moore’s trade value is too high to ignore. Moving the veteran would allow Chicago to recoup assets while fully leaning into the Williams-led youth era.