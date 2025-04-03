The Chicago Bears carried their aggressive offseason into the first week of April. This time general manager Ryan Poles is adding skill position talent at wide receiver and cornerback via NFL free agency.

Poles and Chicago added two late veteran additions Thursday, per Ari Meirov of The 33rd Team. Wide receiver Miles Boykin and cornerback Shaun Wade are the brand newest additions. Both join Case Keenum in coming over to the Bears.

Boykin hands second-year quarterback Caleb Williams one more needed weapon. Poles and head coach Ben Johnson have done their part in bolstering the weaponry around the 2024 first overall pick.

Wade, meanwhile, adds an extra coverage defender to a secondary that ranked 19th in interceptions. Both veterans are signed with the NFL Draft still three weeks away.

Bears additions add veteran needs ahead of 2025

Boykin hands Williams a towering new target.

The 6-foot-4, 223-pounder scored a combined seven touchdowns in his first two seasons with the Baltimore Ravens. The AFC North franchise drafted him in the third round of the 2019 draft. Boykin also started 24 games across his rookie and sophomore campaign.

Boykin, however, didn't start at all in 2021. He managed to squeeze in eight games of action. He's only delivered one start between 2021 to 2023. Boykin hasn't started since the 2022 season while with the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Seattle Seahawks are his last employer, who placed him on their practice squad. Boykin has turned to special teams lately in his career, especially with the Steelers.

Boykin suited up for multiple teams in '24. He was with the Giants and Seahawks — the former handing him action during the August preseason slate.

Wade, meanwhile, is another former Ravens player. Although his time with Baltimore got short lived, as the CB got traded to the New England Patriots.

The 26-year-old played 2021 to 2023 with the Pats. He cracked the starting lineup in six games for the latter season. Wade delivered 23 tackles with 21 solo stops and delivered two tackles behind the line of scrimmage.

Wade is another 2024 practice squad member. He was with the Los Angeles Chargers last season. Now he heads to a CB room featuring All-Pro Jaylon Johnson.