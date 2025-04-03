The Chicago Bears have launched an emphasis on building around Caleb Williams. That now includes adding a “mentor” for the starting quarterback on Thursday.

Chicago and general manager Ryan Poles are bringing in veteran Case Keenum. The former NFC title game quarterback received this late deal from the Bears, per ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter.

“Veteran QB Case Keenum is signing a one-year deal worth up to $3 million with the Chicago Bears, per source. Keenum now will help mentor Caleb Williams in Chicago like he did for CJ Stroud in Houston,” Schefter said.

Keenum indeed backed up but also guided the 2023 rookie sensation Stroud. That came during Keenum's third different stint in the city of Houston.

Keenum started his NFL career with the Texans from 2013 to 2014. He even starred at the University of Houston collegiately.

Caleb Williams ‘mentor' brings experience to Bears

Keenum will head to the Windy City as a non-threatening backup. He'll only step in if Williams gets injured or struggles massively.

But again, this move brings Williams a trusted veteran QB to lean on and learn from.

Keenum brings 66 career NFL starts on his resume, all while playing in 80 total regular season games. He unfortunately lost his first eight games as a starter during his inaugural league season of 2013.

However, he became a sudden household name across the NFL during the 2017 season with the Minnesota Vikings. Keenum went 11-3 overall as a starting quarterback. He even became a rare folk hero in the Twin Cities for his epic last-second touchdown pass to Stefon Diggs during the playoffs. The “Minneapolis Miracle” against the New Orleans Saints catapulted the Vikings to the NFC Championship game.

Keenum has since started in 28 total games since then. He's 10-18 in those contests. The 37-year-old is more known as a journeyman QB — with stops in Denver, Washington, Cleveland, Buffalo and the second Texans stint along the way. Keenum was placed on injured reserve in 2024.