The Chicago Bears aren’t happy after their loss to the Lions, and Ben Johnson offered his team an urgent challenge. With their NFC Wild Card game against the Packers looming, here are bold predictions for the Bears.

These teams will meet Saturday night, with the homestanding Bears entering the contest as a 1.5-point underdog. That alone should give the Bears some serious motivation. They are NFC North division champions and playing at home against a team they recently beat. Talk about disrespect.

Let’s take a look at some of the Bears’ top-end hopes.

Bears QB Caleb Williams will throw for more than 250 yards and two scores

Williams has hit the two-TD passing mark in five straight games. However, he has only topped 250 yards passing one time in the last nine games.

Of course, the Bears will try to run the football. And if the Packers show up as they did against the Ravens, Williams won’t sniff 250 passing yards. That’s because he won’t be throwing much.

However, look for the Packers to commit enough bodies to the run that they will become more vulnerable against the pass. Williams should get chunk yardage with play-action passing.

One thing that works in Williams' favor is the fact that establishing the quarterback in the playoffs is an important step. If the Bears run roughshod over the Packers' defense and Williams does next to nothing, it won’t prepare him for a game when the defense slows down Chicago’s ground game. That’s why the Bears should take downfield shots in this contest.

Williams said he enters this game a little bit annoyed after the regular-season finale loss to the Lions, according to the Chicago Sun-Times.

“We went 0-2 [to start the season] — frustration was there,” he said. “We had losses we felt like we shouldn’t have lost — frustration there. And these past two weeks. We’re going to use this frustration. We’re going to get on a roll here, starting this week. And that’s the focus.”

Bears WR Luther Burden will get 70-plus yards receiving

He has only topped that total three times this season. However, two of those came in his last three games. And against the Packers the first time, he caught four passes for 67 yards.

Burden is emerging, and the Bears need to use him heavily against the Packers’ suspect pass defense.

Burden is part of a standout rookie duo, along with tight end Colston Loveland, according to chicagobears.com.

“They've progressed really since they've gotten here,” said offensive coordinator Declan Doyle. “Early on, they had been banged up a little bit. And so they didn't have quite full offseasons. But they've just done a great job of keeping their heads down.

“I think it's a byproduct of them being very willing and growth-oriented. It's an environment that encourages that, and then the position coaches have done a great job with both of those guys staying on them and continuing to push them to grow.”

Burden said he’s thankful the way things have been working out.

“I'm super blessed,” Burden said. “Me and Colston came here, and we set our goals, and winning the division was one of them. I feel like coach [Ben Johnson] is getting us more involved. And Caleb is doing a great job spreading the ball around. We're just taking our opportunities and making the most of them.”

Bears TE Colston Loveland will score a key touchdown

Loveland has found the end zone in each of the last two games. And he will do it again this week — in dramatic fashion. Look for Williams to find Loveland for a fourth-quarter score.

Loveland said he’s been working hard to stay heavily in the Bears’ offensive mix.

“[I've been] getting a couple more targets and a couple more opportunities to make plays,” Loveland said. “And I've been doing so for the most part, which has been good. It's been a blessing. I've always trusted the process, trusted coaches, and trusted my teammates.”

So who will win this rivalry showdown?

The fact that the Packers are favored on the road puts a lot of pressure on Packers quarterback Jordan Love. But even though this will be his third trip to the postseason, he has only one win.

If the Bears can keep the Packers from dominating the time of possession with their ground game, this game is well within reach.

It should come down to the final couple of possessions. Predicted score: Bears 27, Packers 24.