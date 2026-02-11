The conclusion of Super Bowl 60 has officially set the stage for the 2026 NFL offseason, with the Seattle Seahawks standing alone as world champions. And now, the draft has become the primary battleground for improvement for everyone. One name rapidly rising boards is Missouri edge rusher Zion Young, who cemented his status as a premier prospect by earning Defensive MVP honors during a dominant Senior Bowl week. While the world champion Seahawks are projected to consider rolling the dice on his high-upside talent with the final pick of the first round, his combination of size and productivity has made him a focal point for organizations looking to overhaul their defensive fronts, but the Bears are also taking a closer look at this.

This focus on roster building is particularly relevant for the Chicago Bears, who are coming off a transformative 2025 campaign that saw them rise from the bottom of the division to capture the NFC North title with an 11-6 record.

A central component of that success was running back D'Andre Swift, who led the team with 1,087 rushing yards and nine touchdowns while averaging 4.9 yards per carry.

Speaking at the Super Bowl in San Francisco, Swift expressed a clear desire to remain with the Bears for the 2026 season despite having an out in his contract.

According to Field Yates of ESPN, Zion Young is the ideal fit for Chicago at pick number 25. Yates notes that “pass rush is an obvious need after the Bears posted the NFL's second-worst pass rush win rate in 2025.”

He suggests that “Young would help improve the unit in a hurry with his power and heavy hands off the edge” and highlights his versatility as a former defensive tackle at Michigan State.

Yates observes that “Young's upper-body power and 33.5-inch arms allow him to power through the anchor of opposing tackles,” a trait on full display during his rock-solid Senior Bowl week.

The Bears need Zion Young if they want to be a better team in 2026. They have everything they need to make it happen.