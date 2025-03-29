Among the many storylines that will dominate the first day of the 2025 NFL Draft, where Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty gets selected is arguably the most interesting. The Heisman Trophy runner-up put together one of the greatest seasons by a running back in the history of college football during the 2024 season, falling just yards short of Barry Sanders' single season rushing record while leading the Broncos to an opening round bye in the College Football Playoff.

Predictably, Jeanty opted to make the jump to the NFL following the season, with scouts nearly unanimously agreeing that he would be the first running back off the board, and likely be selected in the first half of the 1st Round. With just a few weeks remaining until draft night, it now seems that Jeanty is a sure-thing to be selected within the first 10 picks of the draft, falling no further than the Chicago Bears, who own the 10th overall pick.

Regardless of where he goes, Jeanty will be expected to be an instant impact star, but one prominent NFL analyst believes that Jeanty will be rushing into the record books if he slips to the 10th pick and is selected by the Bears.

“Ashton Jeanty gonna break (Eric) Dickerson’s rookie rushing record if he can get to a place like Chicago with that OL,” ESPN's Louis Riddick tweeted on Friday afternoon.

For housekeeping purposes, it's important to note that Eric Dickerson holds the NFL's rookie record for rushing attempts (390), rushing yards (1,808) and rushing touchdowns (18). Sure, Ashton Jeanty would have the luxury of one more game than Dickerson had in 1983, but reaching any of these marks at any point in his career, let alone his rookie season, would be a tremendous ask, even for a player who will come into the NFL with as much talent and hype as Jeanty has.

But Louis Riddick does make a good point… given the upgrades that Chicago made this offseason, not just to their offensive line, but with their coaching staff as well, the Bears would make for a great home for the former Boise State star. New head coach Ben Johnson ran the ball plenty during his time in Detroit, with the Lions ranking in the top 11 in yards and top three in touchdowns in each of his three seasons as the team's offensive coordinator.