The Chicago Bears face a pivotal week in their effort to build a new stadium in Arlington Heights as House Bill 2789 heads to a public hearing Thursday in Springfield. The proposed legislation could determine whether the franchise gains the financial certainty it has sought since purchasing the former Arlington Park racetrack site.

The Bears acquired the 326-acre property in early 2023 for $197 million, envisioning a multibillion-dollar redevelopment anchored by a state-of-the-art stadium. Negotiations, however, have stalled over property tax assessments and infrastructure funding. House Bill 2789, known as the Mega Project Assessment Freeze and Payment Law, is designed to provide long-term tax predictability for projects exceeding $500 million.

Under the proposal, developers would be able to negotiate fixed property tax payments with local governments. For the Bears, that structure could create the stability needed to secure private financing and move forward with the Arlington Heights stadium plan.

In a CBS News report, Marissa Perlman outlined the reasoning behind the legislation. Former Illinois State Representative Tom Demmer emphasized why tax certainty remains central to the project’s viability.

“If we want the Bears to make a private investment in a privately funded stadium, we have to give them some kind of predictability on the tax bill.”

Article Continues Below

Perlman also noted concerns from current lawmakers focused on protecting taxpayers. State Representative Kam Buckner addressed the guardrails he believes must accompany any agreement as the Illinois General Assembly evaluates the measure.

“Whatever deal we land on is one that does not put the people of Illinois in a bad spot financially.”

The Bears have pledged to finance the stadium structure privately itself while seeking public support for surrounding infrastructure such as roads and utilities. At the same time, roughly $534 million in Soldier Field debt from the 2002–2003 renovation remains on the city's books, complicating the broader financial picture.

Governor J.B. Pritzker has expressed support for infrastructure assistance but continues to oppose direct public funding for the stadium. With Indiana reportedly exploring relocation possibilities, the February 19 hearing represents a major juncture. The outcome could determine whether the Bears remain anchored in Illinois or accelerate discussions about moving beyond state lines.