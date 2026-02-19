Speculation has been growing in recent weeks that the Chicago Bears' next home could be in Indiana, not Illinois. The Bears currently play in Soldier Field in the Windy City, but recently, Indiana lawmakers approved an amendment to that would open the door for the Bears to move to Hammond, per Marissa Perlman and Adam Harrington of CBS News.

One person who is not thrilled by that prospect is Chicago radio host Daivid Haugh, who took to 104.3 The Score's airwaves to relay his disgust.

“You're George McCaskey and your grandfather is George Halas,” Haugh said, per 104.3 The Score on X, formerly Twitter. “I don't know that he would look down smiling at this move, at this decision, at this money grab.”

He also said it would be a “sad day” if a move to Indiana indeed came to pass.

There is no figure more legendary to the Bears organization than Halas, who founded and coached the team in its early years, a lineage that eventually passed down to McCaskey, who is now the controlling owner of the organization.

Many would indeed view it as a betrayal of the family legacy if McCaskey and company decided to move the Bears out of the Windy City and to northwest Indiana instead.

Meanwhile, the Bears have managed to put an entertaining product on the field for their fans to enjoy, as the team made it all the way to the divisional round of the NFC playoffs this past season, and very nearly further than that, losing in heartbreaking fashion to the Los Angeles Rams in overtime at home.

The Bears have their franchise quarterback in former number one overall draft pick Caleb Williams, and they also have an intriguing array of additional young talent up and down the roster, which figures to make them a force to be reckoned with in the NFC for years to come.

Bears fans certainly hope that this unfolds in the city on their jersey.