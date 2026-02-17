During the 2026 season, Chicago Bears running back D’Andre Swift showed some tough moments. And Swift expressed a desire to return to the team. Now, he’s making a pitch for re-signing with the Bears amid the team’s salary-cap crunch.

Swift made his plea, according to the Chicago Sun-Times.

“I have no idea, but hopefully I did enough for them to want me back because I know I don’t want to go anywhere else,” Swift said.

Will the Bears run it back with RB D’Andre Swift?

Under first-year head coach Ben Johnson, Swift had his best season as an NFL player in 2025. He posted career-high totals with 1,087 yards rushing and nine touchdowns.

And the 27-year-old, six-year veteran wants another shot at Johnson’s offense schemes.

Article Continues Below

“I hope it plays itself out that way. I love the city,” Swift said. “I love the coaching staff and the men that I work with. That’s out of my control, but if I had it my way, I’d be back. I don’t want to play nowhere else. First of all, Ben always believed in me as a player, so just him giving me opportunities was great. The more opportunities I’m given, the more I can make stuff happen.”

On a good selling point to the Bears, Swift said he doesn’t think 2026 was the best he can offer on an NFL field.

“I can do more,” he said. “I wish I would’ve been able to contribute a little more in the passing game. We’ve got so many pass-catchers on the field, so whenever it does come up, I try to make something happen with it, but I do know I could do more.”

Swift is running back 1A for the Bears as they head into the offseason. However, Kyle Monangai had a strong rookie season as the 1B guy. He rushed for 783 yards and five touchdowns. And he displayed a running toughness that Johnson seems to always get from his running backs.

Bringing Swift back makes plenty of sense for the Bears. But cost concerns will play a key role in the decision.