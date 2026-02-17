While the Chicago Bears made a run to the Divisional Round, it's clear they need a bit more defensive help to reach new heights. A trade for Las Vegas Raiders star pass rusher Maxx Crosby would certainly do the trick.

As the Raiders hit the organization reset button, Crosby has been involved in plenty of trade rumors, many involving the Bears. That noise is only going to get louder after Bears quarterback Caleb Williams appeared on Crosby's podcast The Rush.

Both parties discussed numerous topics throughout the podcast. In a promotional teaser for the episode, Williams' quotes will certainly fire Bears fans up.

“Winning is best feelings in the world,” Williams said. “The benefits of being able to go out there and win games, feeling confident. The guys believing.”

Look who is the guest on Maxx Crosby's podcast "The Rush." Bears QB Caleb Williams. Video credit to The Rush Pod on Instagramhttps://t.co/H6YmbXDxE7 pic.twitter.com/Ej7pQsK1Ev — Nicholas Moreano (@NicholasMoreano) February 17, 2026

On the surface, this is just a podcast between two of the NFL's biggest rising stars. Playing on both sides of the ball, it creates an interesting conversation. However, during the league's slow period before offseason activities, many will point to the podcast as a trade precursor.

Still, actually acquiring Crosby is going to take much more than an interview. Since joining the Raiders in 2019, the pass rusher has put up 439 tackles, 164 quarterback hits and 69.5 sacks. He has been voted the Pro Bowl each of the last five seasons.

The Bears would look much more dangerous with Crosby rushing off the edge opposite of Montez Sweat. But plenty of teams, including the Raiders, have grand ideas of the pass rusher on their defense. If it's up to Crosby though, perhaps will Williams interaction would sway him closer to the Bears.