The NFL offseason has officially begun after the Super Bowl, with the Seattle Seahawks beating the New England Patriots. Now that the offseason is here, it is time for teams to consider trades that can improve their organizations. One of the biggest trade targets around the league has been Maxx Crosby of the Raiders, and there could be an interesting trade to be made with multiple teams for him.

ESPN senior NFL writer Bill Barnwell did a big piece on hypothetical trade scenarios that would benefit both teams with their fit. The biggest one he proposed was the Las Vegas Raiders trading Maxx Crosby and a 2027 fifth-round pick to the Chicago Bears for DJ Moore and a 2026 first-round pick. It would be a huge trade with massive ramifications across the NFL if it were made.

Barnwell said Vegas will want a haul for Crosby, and Adam Schefter also said the Raiders want a Micah Parsons-esque haul to consider a trade. The issue, as Barnwell points out, “Crosby is two years older, is coming off back-to-back seasons impacted by injury, and has never been a first-team All-Pro or finished higher than fourth in DPOY balloting.”

However, that's where the Bears come in. The Bears have the 25th pick, and GM Ryan Poles hasn't been shy about using draft picks to add talent. The Bears would love to add a pass-rusher, and with Moore, they could afford to trade him, given the depth in the receiving corps, highlighted by Rome Odunze and Luther Burden III, but also Colston Loveland at tight end.

The Raiders need more receiving talent. They need to add help for Fernando Mendoza after he gets picked with the top pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. They have Tre Tucker and both Brock Bowers and Michael Mayer at tight end, but Moore would be instant help at an area of need.

The Bears, meanwhile, would be getting out of a bad contract extension, and while it would hurt to give up a first-round pick, it would instantly improve a defense that needs help rushing the passer.