After making a run to the Divisional Round, the Chicago Bears now hold the No. 25 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. It's no secret which side of the ball they will be targeting.

Quarterback Caleb Williams took a big step forward in his first year under head coach Ben Johnson. However, the same can't be said for Chicago's defensive front. The Bears ended the regular season ranked 29th in total defense, allowing 361.8 yards per game.

Chicago will need to make plenty of decisions throughout the offseason on how they want to craft their defense. Veterans will likely asked to take contract restructures to give the team more cap space to work with. Overall, it wouldn't be shocking to see the Bears offer an entirely need defensive identity in 2026.

Whatever Chicago ends up looking like, it's clear those around the NFL are expecting them to bolster their defense with the No. 25 overall pick.

Bears' first-round NFL Draft targets

Peter Woods – Defensive Lineman

Tim Crean, ClutchPoints

“The Bears need to go defensive tackle at this spot, so it comes down to Peter Woods and Caleb Banks at this point. Woods has a lower ceiling than Banks but also a higher floor,” Crean wrote. “For the Bears, they are looking for a player who can come in and start right away, not a project with upside. That’s why Woods is the pick here.”

Woods spent three years at Clemson, appearing in 35 games. The defensive lineman put up 84 tackles, 14.5 for a loss and five sacks. He was named First-team All-SEC in 2025 after putting up 30 tackles, 3.5 for a loss and two sacks.

The Bears currently have Grady Jarrett and Gervon Dexter in the middle of their defensive line. Second-round pick Shemar Turner was expected to carve out a role before injuries took over. Adding Woods to the mix gives Chicago a fierce run stopper and playmaker inside their pass rushers. Woods offers some of the highest upside in the class at the position.

Zion Young – Edge Rusher

Field Yates, ESPN

“Pass rush is an obvious need after the Bears posted the NFL's second-worst pass rush win rate in 2025. Young would help improve the unit in a hurry with his power and heavy hands off the edge,” Yates wrote. “He also brings versatility, having played some at defensive tackle during his first two collegiate seasons at Michigan State. Young's upper-body power and 33.5-inch arms allow him to power through the anchor of opposing tackles. That was on full display during a rock-solid Senior Bowl week. I could see him pairing with Montez Sweat really well.”

Montez Sweat came alive for the Bears in 2025, racking up 53 tackles, 18 quarterback hits and 10 sacks. However, Chicago lacked any real counterpart alongside him. Free agent Dayo Odeyingbo was expected to bring a spark, but he suffered a season-ending injury.

Young spent two years at Michigan State before transferring and spending another two at Missouri. Over 46 total games, he put up 131 tackles, 28.5 for a loss and 11.5 sacks. Young found his second gear as a senior, putting up career-highs in tackles for a loss (16.5) and sacks (6.5). He was awarded First-team All-SEC honors for his efforts.

The Bears will be connected to many of the top pass rushers in the class. Young will be one that Chicago fans must keep their eye out for.

Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, Safety

Tom Fornelli, CBS Sports

“The Bears need to address their defensive line, but there's also a chance they'll be without both of their starting 2025 safeties next year,” Fornelli wrote. “With the way the board has fallen, Emmanuel McNeil-Warren may look like the better value. McNeil-Warren is good at a lot of the things Jaquan Brisker has done well for the Bears and seems like a natural replacement.”

Both Jaquan Brisker and Kevin Byard are entering free agency. The Bears could work out extensions for both, or they could begin thinking about the future of the position. Even if they are retained, Chicago could still look safety depending on the board as Byard would be entering his age-33 season; although he did make the Pro Bowl in 2025.

McNeil-Warren spent all four of his collegiate seasons as Toledo, appearing in 48 games. The safety racked up 214 tackles, 11 for a loss, 13 passes defended and four interceptions. As a senior, McNeil-Warren tied his career-high with two picks, even taking one back to the house.

The safety may not be the most name-brand first-round pick, at least at this juncture. But his stock could and should rise as the draft process continues. How the Bears decide to handle their free agent safety situation will determine if McNeil-Warren really is a target. But a change of plans at safety could have him at the top of their board.