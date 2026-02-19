The Chicago Bears are stuck in a state of uncertainty regarding a new stadium. Recently, the state of Indiana has been happy to offer them a new venue. It would be in Hammond, which is 30 minutes outside downtown Chicago.

On Thursday, a bill wasn't brought forward for debate in Springfield, per Brenden Moore of Capitol News Illinois. Meanwhile, the office of Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker appeared caught off guard by the announcement of a new stadium proposal in Indiana.

“Illinois was ready to move this bill forward,” said Matt Hill, Deputy Chief of Staff for Communications for Gov. Pritzker.

“After a productive three hour meeting yesterday, the Bears leaders requested the ILGA pause the hearing to make further tweaks to the bill. This morning, we were surprised to see a statement lauding Indiana and ignoring Illinois.”

Illinois was ready to move this bill forward. After a productive three hour meeting yesterday, the Bears leaders requested the ILGA pause the hearing to make further tweaks to the bill. This morning, we were surprised to see a statement lauding Indiana and ignoring Illinois. https://t.co/T9BEhDTtFq — Matt Hill (@thematthill) February 19, 2026

Article Continues Below

Gov. Pritzker has stated his opposition to using public funds to construct a new Bears' stadium in Arlington Heights. Specifically, he has expressed opposition to the Bears' proposal for a 40-year property tax freeze.

Additionally, Gov. Pritzker has cited that the Bears are in over $500 million in debt. This is due to renovations made to Soldier Field in 2003. The lease for Soldier Field expires in 2033. If the Bears were to leave, it would be more difficult to pay off that debt.

In 2023, the Bears purchased 326 acres for $197 million in Arlington Heights, in what used to be the Arlington Heights International Racecourse property.

A debate still rages on over Illinois House Bill 2789. The “Mega Project Assessment Freeze and Payment Law” would allow construction of projects valued at around $500 million. The debate over property tax freezes has stalled the bill.