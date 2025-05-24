The Chicago Bears are turning the page in 2025, and at the center of that reset is new head coach Ben Johnson, who’s implementing a structured plan to develop Caleb Williams and reshape the team's offense.

Speaking with Mike Pendleton of Bears Wire, Johnson laid out how the quarterback room is adjusting to new leadership.

“Everyone is different. I've been around a number of coordinators, a number of quarterback coaches,” he told Pendleton. “There's a process that I believe in, that we believe in, as an offensive staff… and we're going to stay true to that.”

That “process” is already reshaping the Bears quarterback room. Williams, along with Tyson Bagent, Case Keenum, and Austin Reed, are being guided by Johnson, new offensive coordinator Declan Doyle, and quarterbacks coach J.T. Barrett. The result is a more confident, faster-operating unit during OTAs.

Johnson’s reputation as an offensive innovator precedes him. While with the Lions, he led an attack that averaged 29.0 points per game — success he hopes to replicate in Chicago. His play-calling empowers quarterbacks, something critical for a dynamic playmaker like Williams.

Even in a rocky 2024 season, Williams showed flashes of greatness — throwing for 3,542 yards, 20 touchdowns, and rushing for 489 yards — despite being sacked a league-high 68 times. The Bears offense looks to solve that with improved protection, including the addition of Joe Thuney, and an arsenal of weapons like DJ Moore, Rome Odunze, and rookie Luther Burden III.

While expectations are high, Johnson isn’t shying away—he’s embracing the challenge as he develops Williams and retools the Bears offense for 2025. He’s aiming to develop the teams’ first-ever 4,000-yard passer and end the team’s long history of quarterback struggles. The early signs, from better mechanics to improved situational awareness, point to real growth for Williams. In a city starved for offensive success, Johnson is building a foundation meant to last — and it starts with elevating Williams to franchise quarterback status.