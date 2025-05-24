Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams is just one spot ahead of Titans rookie quarterback Cam Ward, per the PFF preseason NFL quarterback rankings list. Williams is listed as the 24th best QB this season, according to PFF. Ward is right behind at no. 25.

“Touted as a generational talent by many, Williams underwhelmed as a rookie, earning just a 67.6 overall grade and posting only five single-game grades above 70.0,” PFF's John Kosko wrote. “The talent is undeniable, but his NFL success will hinge on learning to find open targets and avoiding the habit of running himself into pressure.”

Bears fans can't be happy to see the ranking, as Williams was the no. 1 overall selection in the 2024 NFL Draft. The quarterback led Chicago to a disappointing 5-12 record in 2024.

Williams' spot on the list is far below Washington Commanders play caller Jayden Daniels, who was drafted second behind him last season.

Ward was selected first overall in the 2025 draft by Tennessee.

Caleb Williams is tasked with turning the Bears around in 2025

Williams found himself mired in a tough rookie season. Not only did the Bears post just five victories, but the team ended up firing their coach. Chicago is now led by Ben Johnson.

Williams finished his rookie season with 3,541 passing yards and 20 touchdowns. He was sacked though 68 times, per Yahoo Sports, which is the third-most in NFL history.

The Bears quarterback admitted he needs to do a better job at evading pressure.

“The stupid connotation behind my offense line being bad is not the truth. I’ve taken a good amount of sacks that have been my fault,” Williams said in January, per NBC Sports.

It's now his job to turn five victories into at least 10 or more for this year. Chicago plays in the very tough NFC North, where they have to go through the Minnesota Vikings, Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers. All three of those squads made the postseason last year.

Bears fans get to see Williams in action when the team returns to the field in 2025. Chicago's first preseason game is against the Miami Dolphins in August.