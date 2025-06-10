The situation involving the Chicago Bears is interesting, to say the least, especially as it pertains to QB Caleb Williams. During this offseason, rumors have circulated about Williams' disillusionment.

However, coach Ben Johnson sees growth in Williams after the latest OTA, per Kevin Fishbain of The Athletic. Along with WR Rome Odunze and rookies, Johnson said Williams is still familiarizing himself with the scheme.

“He's committed to learning the offense,” he said. “We're not where we need to be yet as a team. He understands that. Every chance he gets to get full-speed reps, he wants them.”

The Bears are looking to get the most out of their second-year QB. Part of it is an effort to defuse any further rumblings of discontent on the part of Williams. Last month, the book Seth Wickersham entitled “American Kings: A Biography of the Quarterback” was released.

It claimed that Williams' father tried to orchestrate a plan to ensure that the Bears drafted his son. The plan was to get him drafted by the Minnesota Vikings.

Shortly thereafter, Williams refuted the claims, saying after his pre-draft visit with the Bears, it was where he wanted to be. For all the noise, it is Ben Johnson's voice that remains the loudest.

Ben Johnson is Caleb Williams' biggest cheerleader

While last season was seen as underperforming by some, Williams was derailed by bad coaching. The Bears brought in Johnson, who has a pedigree of being more offensive-oriented.

Since then, he has shown a strong commitment to developing Williams into a top-tier QB. For all his talents, Williams' rookie season was defined in part by notable deficits.

Those areas of improvement include holding onto the ball too long, pre-snap procedures, timing, and footwork.

Despite the alleged grumblings, Johnson's hands-on approach and unabiding dedication to Williams remain intact.