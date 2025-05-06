There are still things the Chicago Bears need to do, including the addition of a running back. But the tight end they grabbed in the draft caught one former coach’s attention. And the Big Ten coaches analyzed the Bears’ choice of Colston Loveland over Tyler Warren in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Chicago took Loveland at No. 10, leaving Warren to go to the Colts at No. 14. Many pre-draft analysts had Warren being the No. 1 pick at the tight end position.

Loveland could fit nicely for the Bears as a Sam LaPorta-type player, according to espn.com.

“Look at what (Bears head coach) Ben Johnson did with Sam LaPorta when he was the Lions' offensive coordinator,” Matt Miller wrote. “That's who Loveland will be in Chicago. His ability to play in-line and be a plus-level run blocker, plus his versatility in terms of alignment in the passing game, makes Loveland an ideal player in the Bears' offense.”

Big Ten coaches weigh in on TE Colston Loveland

Loveland had 649 receiving yards for Michigan's 2023 national championship team. And he led the Wolverines last season with a tight-end school-record 56 receptions. This came despite a passing game that ranked No. 130 in the nation.

“The quarterback play (in 2024) kind of killed him,” a Big Ten defensive coordinator said. “He didn't have anybody to throw him the ball. But I think he's pretty special. He's more of a receiving tight end, where Tyler can kind of do it all. Two good ones, though. No doubt about it.”

So it partially comes down to a team’s expectations. Still, it seems odd the Bears would prioritize a tight end catching passes and not being as effective in the run game. Johnson’s offense leans on a strong ground game, not just an air assault. Warren makes more sense in that respect.

“Warren's more of hard-nosed, tough, physical, along with being a good receiving threat,” a Big Ten coordinator said. “Loveland's a little bit more of a better receiver, a little less blocking. I don't know if it was the injury or what this year, but they didn't really use him a ton to block. So is it he can't do it, or he was banged up? Penn State's guy is a little bit more of a complete player.”

But if you listen to Bears general manager Ryan Poles, he saw a different player in Loveland, according to chicagobears.com.

“It's not just one part of his game,” said Poles. “It's the totality of what he can do for us. When you turn on the tape, there's plays being made constantly. It's a guy that you could feel confident going to in critical situations.

“What stands out? Obviously, the dynamic skillset to separate but also when you really study him in the run game, the blocking is way better than I think people realize.”

Ah, there it is. The Bears think he can block. So this pick comes down to whether that assessment is correct. If Loveland can’t block well, he won’t be on the field as much as Warren. He could make bigger plays, perhaps, but likely wouldn’t have as many of them.