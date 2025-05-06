May 5, 2025 at 11:53 PM ET

After a promising NFL Draft and solid free agency moves, the Chicago Bears appear poised for a breakthrough season. With questions lingering around the Chicago running back depth, NFL analysts believe one final addition could push the team over the top: free agent J.K. Dobbins.

During an NFL Network segment, analyst Jeffri Chadiha voiced strong support for Dobbins to land in Chicago. Chadiha praised Ben Johnson, now leading the Bears offense, as the right coach to unlock Dobbins' potential.

“Ben Johnson is super creative,” Chadiha said. “I like what Dobbins showed last year… he could be a difference maker.. this makes all the sense in the world for the Bears to go in this direction.”

Brian Baldinger echoed the sentiment, noting he believes Dobbins could “spark” Chicago's backfield.

“J.K. is only 26 years old… coming off his best year,” Baldinger said. “He brings that spark from the backfield that teams like the Bears need.”

Although the Bears' backfield includes D'Andre Swift, Roschon Johnson, and rookie Kyle Monangai, depth remains a concern. With Monangai and Johnson still developing, and Swift needing to stay healthy, a veteran like J.K. Dobbins could bring both production and leadership.

Chicago has been active throughout NFL free agency, making calculated moves. However, the idea of pairing a revitalized Dobbins with Johnson's creative offense is gaining traction among fans and insiders alike. With over 900 rushing yards last season and a proven Big Ten pedigree, Dobbins presents a low-risk, high-upside signing.

Even after the additions in the 2025 NFL Draft, adding a durable veteran runner aligns with the team's long-term planning. Given Dobbins' age and experience, he could complement the younger backs while contributing right away.

With Bears headlines heating up and the team's identity reshaping around explosive playmaking, all eyes are now on GM Ryan Poles. If Dobbins joins the fold, it could be the last missing piece in an already exciting offseason.