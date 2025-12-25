The Chicago Bears are currently gearing up for their upcoming tough game on the road against the San Francisco 49ers in prime time on Sunday evening. The Bears are coming off a thrilling come from behind win against the divisional rival Green Bay Packers that allowed them to take back control of the vaunted NFL North over the weekend in Chicago.

The Bears will need a lot more where that came from against a red-hot 49ers team on Sunday, and recently, former Pittsburgh Steelers star defensive back Ryan Clark took to ESPN's “First Take” with a bold prediction for Chicago as compared to San Francisco, predicting that they will be able to go on a deeper run than the 49ers in the playoffs.

“The Chicago Bears feel like that team that's answered every question we've had about them, and then we create more questions,” said Clark, via First Take on X, formerly Twitter. “…Here is what I think about the Bears if they get the number one seed. I don't mind going to Santa Clara to play. I got a problem going to Chicago.”

Clark then pointed to the weather as a possible reason that opponents might be wary of playing in the Windy City in January.

Many have drawn comparisons between the Bears and Washington Commanders from last year as “teams of destiny,” finding ways to scrape out wins by narrow margins throughout the season, with their record not necessarily being indicative of how talented they actually are, or are not, overall.

The Bears will look to make a similarly deep playoff run, just as the Commanders did a year ago, when the postseason gets underway in a few weeks.

Before that, however, is their game against the 49ers, which is set to kick off on Sunday at 8:20 pm ET from the Bay Area.