Over the weekend, the Chicago Bears officially secured a playoff spot with a thrilling win over the Green Bay Packers in front of their home fans at Soldier Field. The Packers controlled this game throughout most of the evening, but the Bears were able to get things into overtime with an onside kick and subsequent score, at which point Caleb Williams won the game with an absolute dime to DJ Moore.

Now that the Bears' spot in the postseason is secured, the team may be tempted to take their foot off the gas pedal, but recently, head coach Ben Johnson highlighted that the team still has plenty to play for over the final two weeks of the regular season.

“That was step 1. Step 2 is to win the division. We want to have at least one home game. Step 3 is the #1 seed. Those goals are still out there,” said Johnson, per CHGO Bears on X, formerly Twitter.

Overall, the Bears have blown away even the loftiest expectations set out for them entering Johnson's first year at the helm, currently sitting at 11-4 and in the driver's seat to win the NFC North crown. As Johnson pointed out, the number one seed in the NFC is also not off the table yet, although the Seattle Seahawks currently control their own destiny in that regard.

Still, even if the Bears aren't able to accomplish that loftiest goal, this has still undoubtedly been a successful year for Chicago, and they're not a team any squad will want to have to play against on the road in a playoff setting, especially considering the way their fans seemed to help will them to victory on Saturday night.

In any case, the Bears will next take the field on Sunday evening for a tough road game against the San Francisco 49ers.