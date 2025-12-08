The Chicago Bears and Green Bay Packers waited until Week 14 for their first meeting of the season. The two ancient rivals were in first- and second-place in the NFC North and the battle was for the lead in the division. The Packers used a late touchdown by running back Josh Jacobs to gain a 28-21 triumph.

The Packers have dominated the Bears since the 1992 season when the Packers traded for Brett Favre. They have had a major edge at the quarterback position with Favre, Aaron Rodgers and Jordan Love running the Green Bay offense. The Bears are hoping to turn that around with second-year quarterback Caleb Williams leading head coach Ben Johnson's offense.

Williams has shown dramatic improvement this season and he came into this game with a penchant for making big plays when the game is on the line in the fourth quarter. He had demonstrated particular ability running with the football and getting away from the pass rush.

Packers pass rusher Micah Parsons had taken notice of the success that Williams had on his scrambles and making big plays as he got away from the pass rush. Parsons took that personally, and he trash-talked Williams and told him he was not going to get away from him even though he had been successful against other teams.

“I just let him know, ‘You’re not running around me. You can outrun everyone around (the NFL), but.' And I held to that the whole game,” Parsons said after the game. “He did not beat me to the edge one time.”

Packers, Bears meet again in Week 16

The Packers (9-3-1) have moved 1/2 game ahead of the Bears (9-4), but by the time the two teams meet two weeks from now, the Bears could be back in the top spot. Chicago hosts Cleveland next week and that appears to be a game the Bears should control. The Packers play at Denver, and the Broncos are the first-place team in the AFC West.