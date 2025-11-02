The Chicago Bears gave their fans a minor panic attack, but managed to come out on top of a back-and-forth affair with the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 9. In a surprising twist of fate, Caleb Williams and Colston Loveland saved the team with an absurd last-minute touchdown to steal the victory.

After Joe Flacco miraculously gave the Bengals a one-point lead with one minute remaining, the Bears appeared to be dead in the water as Williams struggled to lead their final drive. Yet, on a 1st-and-10 play from his own 42-yard line, Williams hit Loveland over the middle of the field, who broke a tackle and took the ball to the house with 17 seconds remaining.

CALEB WILLIAMS HITS COLSTON LOVELAND FOR A 58 YARD BEARS TD!! Chicago leads 47-42 with 17 seconds remaining 👀 pic.twitter.com/06kGilhVvZ — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) November 2, 2025

Loveland benefited from an ill-advised tackle attempt from safety Jordan Battle, who did not even attempt to wrap him up. It was a foot race from that point to the end zone that the athletic tight end won.

The long reception made Loveland the Bears' leading receiver for the game. The first-round rookie ended with six catches for a career-high 118 receiving yards while catching the first two touchdowns of his career.

The final connection allowed the Bears to overcome a career night from Flacco. The 40-year-old continues to Benjamin Button his way through this stage of his career, posting a career-high 470 passing yards against Chicago.

Bears, Bengals' thrilling end to Week 9 shootout

The Bears and Bengals combined for 21 total points in the final 2:15. Flacco threw two touchdowns in that frame, one to Noah Fant and one to Andrei Iosivas, but Williams and Loveland had the final strike of the game.

Article Continues Below

The game seemed to be over at the 2:46 mark, when Flacco threw what appeared to be a game-ending pick-six at the goal line to linebacker Tremaine Edmunds. However, Edmunds was ruled down on contact after review, giving the Bears the ball at their own four-yard line.

Chicago still appeared in firm control, up 41-27 with the two-minute warning in sight. But after a three-and-out, Flacco kept the Bengals alive with a four-play, 55-yard touchdown drive in just 32 seconds.

The Bengals would recover the ensuing onside kick to give Flacco a game-winning drive opportunity. He delivered with a nine-yard strike to Iosivas with 54 seconds remaining. The game appeared all but over at that point, with momentum fully on Chicago's side.

FLACCO DELIVERS AND WE ARE TIED! CHIvsCIN on CBS/Paramount+https://t.co/HkKw7uXVnt pic.twitter.com/99KzPaj855 — NFL (@NFL) November 2, 2025

Yet, instead of another heartbreaking loss, Williams turned the tables with a 14-yard scramble that set up his unbelievable go-ahead dart to Loveland.

Cincinnati got the ball back for one final Hail Mary opportunity, but Flacco could only get the ball to the 20-yard line, where it would be intercepted by Nahshon Wright to close the show.