The Chicago Bears used their first three picks of the 2025 NFL Draft on the offensive side of the ball in a clear effort to make life easier on quarterback and former number one overall pick Caleb Williams. The Bears also made moves this offseason by hiring Ben Johnson to be their next head coach after firing Matt Eberflus.

Williams didn't have the rookie season that some were expecting but still showed flashes of the talent that allowed him to be taken number one overall by Chicago.

Recently, NFL insider Dan Graziano of ESPN speculated that if things fall into place, Williams could potentially be “in the MVP conversation” in 2025.

“If the protection holds up, Williams is going to have a ton of places he can go with the ball on any particular play, and with Johnson drawing the plays up, this could be as exciting an offense as there is in the league. There's always a team that goes from last place to first place in its division from one year to the next,” noted Graziano.

Graziano also pointed out that with the Bears' draft strategy, “the goal is clearly to make life easier for Williams as he continues to develop, and to find a way to challenge for a playoff spot in the league's toughest division.”

A big opportunity for Caleb Williams

In the first two rounds of this NFL Draft, the Bears added tight end Colston Loveland and wide receiver Luther Burden III, each of whom should provide Williams with significant downfield targets behind a beefed-up offensive line.

If that line is able to hold up, Williams should have a much easier time making reads this year with wide receivers who can create separation consistently. Williams found out quickly that some of the improvisational skills he relied on at USC would not translate to the NFL level, but now with those growing pains behind him and a new head coach at the helm, the Bears will look to hit the ground running in the 2025 season.