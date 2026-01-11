The Chicago Bears found themselves in a thriller against the Green Bay Packers during the Wild Card Round, and they walked away with the 31-27 win. The Bears trailed 21-6 at one point in the game, but they came alive in the second half, and it was Caleb Williams who led the offense to multiple scores.

Late in the fourth quarter, he threw a dime to DJ Moore to give them the 31-27 lead, and the Bears locked in on defense to make sure the Packers didn't score again. It was a big win for the Bears, and after the game, head coach Ben Johnson started giving out game balls to all the key players.

He got to Williams, and the second-year quarterback had a speech for the ages.

“I said last night, you make your money in the regular season, but in the postseason, it's your legacy, your name, everything,” Williams said. “That's us. It's not me. I want to keep this s— going. We have to f—— get better. We have to start, we have to be on the details, we have to execute to be able to get where we want to go. I want to be here, I want to do this with y'all. It's starts tomorrow, it starts the next day.”

Ben Johnson’s locker room speech after beating the Packers is electric… Caleb Williams’ speech in the middle of this — and how he gets a little emotional — is even better. I highly recommend waiting for it because it’s that good. pic.twitter.com/NppxvIgxnx https://t.co/Cq7NUasNXz — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) January 11, 2026

Just when everybody thought he was done, he came back to the center and smiled at Johnson.

“15 years they said we haven't beaten Green Bay,” Johnson said. “Look at this guy right here. Everything he's done for us as a coach, everything the other coaches have done for us, and it started with him bringing in everybody. For me personally, he's been monumental in my life so far.”

Williams then gave the ball back to Johnson, and they shared a hug. There's no doubt that it's been a good year for Johnson as his first year being the head coach, and he has a lot more to accomplish.