On Saturday night, the Chicago Bears advanced to the divisional round of the NFL playoffs with a thrilling comeback win over the rival Green Bay Packers in front of their home fans at Soldier Field. It was a wild win for the Bears, who were down by 18 points at halftime and looked absolutely listless, but ultimately fought their way back and won the game by a score of 31-27.

It wasn't the most efficient game for quarterback Caleb Williams, but the 2024 number one overall draft pick made the plays he absolutely had to have, including a clutch fourth-down Houdini act in the fourth quarter to keep hope alive in the form of a completion to Rome Odunze.

After the game, Williams had a simple message for the NFL.

“We're here,” said Williams, per ESPN on X, formerly Twitter.

The Bears have not been without their skeptics this year under first-year head coach Ben Johnson. Chicago stumbled out of the gates to an 0-2 record on the 2025 season, with some wondering whether Williams would ever round into form as the star quarterback that so many fans expected him to be coming out of UCLA.

However, Chicago found ways to win throughout the season, earning the nickname “Cardiac Bears” in the process for their propensity to win tight games down the stretch.

That trend certainly continued during Saturday night's win against Green Bay, as the Bears needed several things to go right in order to spring the comeback. Thankfully for Chicago fans, all of them did, and the Bears are now moving on to the divisional round of the playoffs.

In any case, the Bears' opponent for the next round will depend on the result of Sunday afternoon's game between the San Francisco 49ers and Philadelphia Eagles. That game is set to kick off at 4:30 pm ET from Philadelphia.