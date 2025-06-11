The Resident Evil Requiem Release Date has been confirmed, bringing fans of the series a brand new entry to dive into. Requiem serves as the ninth main installment in the series, launching roughly five years after the launch of the last entry, Village. It features a new protagonist, a familiar setting, and horrors beyond our imagination. But when does it launch? Let's take a look as we dive right in!

Resident Evil Requiem Release Date – February 27th, 2026

The Resident Evil Requiem Release Date is Thursday, February 26th, 2026. The game will be available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam. Capcom, of course, returns as both developer and publisher.

Capcom did not reveal any pricing details or editions at this point in time.. Furthermore, we do not yet know if Resident Evil Requiem will have an Early Access launch date.

Resident Evil Requiem Gameplay

Resident Evil Requiem is a survival horror game that can be played in both first and third-person perspectives. The player controls Grace Ashcroft as she investigates mysterious deaths occurring in the Wrenwood Hotel. The developers confirmed that you will be able to toggle between both perspectives quickly throughout your experience.

From what we know so far, the game features your typical Resident Evil mechanics. You'll have Safe Rooms to hide in, and you'll need it as Grace will be followed by a creature at least one point in the campaign. Like Mr. X, Jack Baker, and Lady Dimitrescu, it seems Requiem will feature that classic nemesis enemy.

At this point, Capcom has only revealed the one playable character, Grace Ashcroft. However, it's possible the player may control two protagonists throughout the game. And as they progress, they'll likely unlock new weapons, collectibles, and more.

Like most Resident Evil games, Requiem will likely have the player manage their inventory as they acquire weapons and materials for completing puzzles and proceeding through areas.

We'll learn more about the gameplay as we reach the launch date.

Resident Evil Requiem Story

In Resident Evil Requiem, FBI analyst Grace Ashcroft is sent to the Wrenwood Hotel in Raccoon City to investigate a series of mysterious deaths. The catch? Her mother died in the same hotel eight years ago. The story takes place years after the bombing of the city that happened in Resident Evil 3. Ashcroft must survive the horrors lurking within if she hopes to find the answers.

Ashcroft possesses combat training via her FBI background. However, her character appears a bit more fearful than previous protagonists. Essentially, she's no Chris Redfield or Jill Valentine. So players may need to find other ways to deal with enemies in this game.

With the story taking place in Raccoon City, we're curious as to what locations the player can explore. Will we visit the Police department, or perhaps the nearby Gunshop? We'll find out soon enough.

Expect to hear more story details closer to the official launch date.

Overall, that includes everything we know so far about the Resident Evil Requiem Release Date, gameplay, and story. We look forward to learning more as we get closer to the game's official launch. But we saw enough to already feel a ton of excitement for the next entry in this series. We'll see you in Raccoon City in February!

