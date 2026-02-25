Wendell Carter Jr. delivered the decisive play Tuesday night, tipping in the game-winning basket to lift the Orlando Magic to a 110-109 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers. After the win, Carter pointed to one word — “aggressive” — as the key to Orlando reaching another level offensively.

Carter finished with 20 points, 11 rebounds and two assists in 36 minutes. He shot 9-for-13 from the field and added two free throws, controlling the paint throughout the contest before securing the late putback that sealed the win.

Postgame, Carter credited his teammates for encouraging him to maintain an assertive mindset.

“Honestly, I give a lot of credit to my teammates. You know, those guys we start out with, Des, P, AB, J. Suggs, we got out there, Tristan, they all have encouraged me. They tell me when I'm aggressive, it takes our team to a new level on the offensive end.”

He elaborated on how that approach impacts the group beyond the box score.

“Cause a lot of things I do that don't show up in this box score night in and night out. But they say offensively that that unlocks another chapter for this team is when I'm aggressive. So I definitely give a lot of credit to them. But then at the same time, just processing the game, slowing it down a little bit mentally, but still playing at a fast, a high pace.”

Wendell Carter Jr. on his big offensive night, including the game-winner over the Lakers: “I give a lot of credit to my teammates. They tell me when I’m aggressive, it takes us to another level.” pic.twitter.com/UCmb2drIVB — Julian Ojeda (@jowepafm) February 25, 2026

The Magic leaned on that interior presence against Los Angeles, particularly in a tight fourth quarter. Orlando improved to 31-26 with the victory, closing its four-game Western Conference road trip with consecutive wins over both Los Angeles teams.

Wendell Carter Jr.’s aggressiveness lifts Magic past Lakers

Carter’s production this season reflects a steady role within Orlando’s rotation. In his sixth year with the franchise, the 26-year-old center is averaging 11.4 points, 7.6 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game across 54 appearances. He is shooting 48.7% from the field, 32.2% from 3-point range and a career-high 80.1% from the free-throw line while logging 29.6 minutes per contest.

While Carter’s game-winning effort highlighted his night, the broader theme of aggressiveness has surfaced repeatedly in Orlando’s recent surge. Teammates have emphasized that when Carter attacks decisively, whether finishing at the rim, stepping into mid-range looks, or crashing the glass, it creates additional spacing and rhythm for the offense.

The Magic also received another standout performance from Paolo Banchero, who recorded 36 points, 10 rebounds and six assists against the Lakers. Orlando’s ability to generate balanced contributions on both the perimeter and interior has fueled momentum entering the final stretch of the regular season.

With the road trip complete, Orlando returns home to open a four-game homestand beginning Thursday against the Houston Rockets (35-21) at 7:30 p.m. ET on Prime Video. As the Magic push to solidify their standing in the Eastern Conference, Carter’s emphasis on controlled aggression could remain a central factor in sustaining their upward trajectory.