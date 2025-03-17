The Chicago Bears are having one of the better free agency starts by any NFL team this offseason, and it doesn't look like they're done. After adding talent in the trenches on both sides of the ball, they're now looking to add to their wide receiver room. Rondale Moore is set to visit the team after visiting with another NFC North team, the Minnesota Vikings last week, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Moore was traded to the Atlanta Falcons from the Arizona Cardinals at the start of the 2024 season, but he suffered a knee injury that kept him out for the entire year.

When he was with the Cardinals, he had 1,201 yards and three touchdowns and ran for 249 yards and a touchdown. Moore is known as a speedster, and he can take the top off of any defense if given the blocking and space in the open field.

The Bears signed Olamide Zaccheaus at the start of free agency, and their wide receiver room is shaping up with DJ Moore and Rome Odunze leading the way.

The Bears made it an emphasis to improve on the offensive line, as they added guards Joe Thuney and Jonah Jackson, and signed center Drew Dalman. After having one of the more disappointing offensive lines in the league last season, the Bears are trying to do a 180 and make sure that Caleb Williams is protected in the pocket.

On defense, they added Grady Jarrett and Dayo Odeyingbo, and their line should be stout once again.

The Bears are making all the necessary moves to be competitive when next season starts, and it shouldn't be a reason why they're not better than they were last season. Head coach Ben Johnson is one of the offensive masterminds in the league, and with Williams at quarterback, this team should be fun to watch.