The Chicago Bears are entering their Week 5 bye coming off of an improbable win over the Las Vegas Raiders. And when they next take the field, Chicago is expected to receive some major defensive reinforcements.

Both cornerback Kyler Gordon and linebacker TJ Edwards practiced on Tuesday, via Adam Hoge of CHGO. If the Bears were playing, Gordon said he would be out there. Edwards seems to be on the same path as well. With Chicago now at 2-2 and entering the bye with some momentum, Edwards is eager to make his return.

“It felt good moving around and being back out there. When you're out for a little bit and hurting, you miss it, man,” Edwards said.

Article Continues Below

Gordon has been out all season as he battles through a hamstring injury. With an extra week to rest, he now looks ready to finally make his 2025 debut. He'll be pressed into an even larger role after Jaylon Johnson's likely season-ending injury. With the Bears giving him a $40 million extension, they believe he is up for the task.

Edwards received an extension of his own over the offseason, $20 million over two years. However, he left the Week 2 matchup against the Detroit Lions and hasn't played since. The Bears have had to rely on young players such as Noah Sewell and Ruben Hyppolite. Now, Edwards will stabilize the linebacker position.

Both will still need to pass all tests and make it through the bye week without any setbacks. But if Gordon and Edwards continue on the path they're on, they should both be on the field in Week 6.