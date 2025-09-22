The Chicago Bears will be without their key cornerback, Jaylon Johnson, who is set to undergo surgery for a core muscle injury, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

“Coach Ben Johnson confirmed that Jaylon Johnson will have core muscle surgery and should be able to return this season,” Rapoport wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Johnson was already dealing with injuries before the season started, as he missed all of training camp, the preseason, and the Bears' season opener against the Minnesota Vikings. He came back in Week 2 against the Detroit Lions, but had to leave the game in the second quarter after he broke up a pass, and was ruled out for the rest of the contest.

Before Week 3, head coach Ben Johnson said that they were looking through options for Johnson's recovery, and it looks like they have settled on what they want to do.

Defensive coordinator Dennis Allen spoke about losing a talent like Johnson on that side of the ball.

“You know obviously when you lose a player of that caliber it's a big hinderance to your football team,” Allen said via ESPN's Courtney Cronin. “So you've got to readjust how you operate, the calls you make, and each and every week is going to be different.”

Johnson will be missed by the Bears, but they were able to get their first win of the season against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 3. The defense held the Cowboys to 14 points, but it was the offense that stood out the most for the team.