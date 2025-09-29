The Chicago Bears earned their second win of the season yesterday, and while many are crediting Josh Blackwell, who blocked the Las Vegas Raiders' potential game-winning field goal, there is someone else to credit for helping Blackwell block the kick: Scott Daly.

With 38 seconds left in the game and down 25-24, Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson lined up for a 54-yard field goal to put Vegas ahead. However, Blackwell, responding to a piece of scouting, raced around the edge and got a hand on the ball to send it fluttering well short of the uprights.

Expand Tweet

Following the victory, Blackwell revealed that Daly, the Bears' long snapper, had told his teammates earlier in the week that Raiders long snapper Jacob Bobenmoyer had a tell of sorts, which ultimately proved to be an invaluable piece of scouting.

“Throughout the week, Scott Daly had given us a little tip: the snapper, he would move the ball right before he snapped it. So the first two [kicks], we got really good jumps, and I'm like, ‘I'm close, I'm gonna get one.'”

Bears long snapper Scott Daly told Josh Blackwell the Raiders long snapper moved the ball before every snap 👀 Blackwell blocked the Raiders' go-ahead field goal! pic.twitter.com/gp20gIONQC — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) September 29, 2025

Yesterday's win puts the Bears at 2-2 on the season; Chicago opened the year with back-to-back losses, including Week 2's embarrassing 52-21 loss to the Detroit Lions, their NFC North rival. However, over the past two weeks, the defense has stepped up in a big way.

Between last week's 31-14 victory against the Dallas Cowboys and yesterday's triumph over Las Vegas, the Bears have recorded six interceptions and two fumble recoveries. Additionally, Chicago has proven particularly stout on third downs, with Dallas and Vegas going a combined 5-for-19 on third down against the Bears.

Caleb Williams, after one of the best performances of his career against Dallas — he passed for 298 yards, four touchdowns, and no interceptions — the second-year quarterback had some trouble figuring out the Raiders' defense. Completing 22 of his 37 passing attempts, Williams threw for 212 yards, a touchdown, and an interception, although that could have been a result of the Bears' inability to run the ball; they rushed for a season-low 69 yards, with D'Andre Swift and Kyle Monangai averaging a combined 3.1 yards per carry.

The Bears are now on their bye week before playing on Monday Night Football against the Washington Commanders.