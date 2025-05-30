Just a few days after Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams refuted rumors he didn't want to play for them, coaches are saying something different. 

According to Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated, the new coaching staff are questioning Williams' commitment. Breer said as much during an appearance on the Bill Simmons Podcast on Friday. 

“I kind of like asked around what they've been working on with Caleb and the stuff that they've been working on was really how you carry yourself as a franchise quarterback, and the command that you have to have to be a franchise quarterback,he said. 

As a result, Breer said that coaches sought to get Williams back on track. 

“And basically the point they were trying to make to him wasLast year was a tough year, we understand. Your offensive coordinator gets fired, then your head coach gets fired. your offensive line wasn't very good, we get it.It's like but if you're lying on the ground you know for an extended period of time you're not picking yourself up off the ground that's going to resonate with the rest of the team. That's the sort of thing that's going on, so it's like you need to be popping up off the ground after hits.”

As of late, Williams has been under scrutiny. A new book claimed Williams and his father tried to get him drafted by the Minnesota Vikings

Bears coach Ben Johnson is looking to get the most out of Williams and make him into the franchise quarterback.

Caleb Williams needs to turn a corner.

Williams is coming off a less-than-impressive rookie season with the Bears.  He had to deal with a poor offensive line and being stacked routinely

Nevertheless, Williams finished the year with some impressive stats. He had 3,541 passing yards, 20 touchdowns, and 6 interceptions.

His sub-par season may have deterred the confidence he showed at USC. The Bears are looking to boost that back up. 