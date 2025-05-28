The Chicago Bears have reported for OTAs, and though there should be excitement around what the team can do this season, some are still thinking about the story that came out about Caleb Williams. In a book by Seth Wickersham called American Kings: A Biography of the Quarterback, he noted that Williams wanted to play for the Minnesota Vikings and planned on finding any way for Chicago not to draft him.

That story alone caused a lot of questions over the offseason, and Williams finally broke his silence about the rumors.

“This whole storm that happened, it wasn't something that we wanted to happen at this point. We're focused on the present, we're focused on the now,” Williams said via The Athletic's Kevin Fishbain on X, formerly Twitter. “After I came on my (pre-draft) visit here, it was a deliberate answer and deliberate and determined answer that I wanted to come here.”

According to Wickersham, Williams' dad was concerned about the Bears drafting his son, and he wanted to try to find any option that allowed the quarterback to choose where he wanted to go. With the then-head coach Matt Eberlus as the main guy in control and the Bears not having much success with the previous quarterbacks they drafted, Williams did not trust that his son would be in safe hands.

Caleb also had his own worries about going to the Bears, and he asked people close to him, “Do I want to go there? I don't think I can do it with [former Bears offensive coordinator Shane] Waldron.”

It could make sense why Caleb had his worries, and they showed in his rookie season working under Waldron and Eberlus. Neither coach is a part of the Bears now, and the hope is that the current staff will bring the best out of Caleb.