May 28, 2025 at 4:24 PM ET

Caleb Williams watched his name get attached to a bombshell story featuring his father in May. The Chicago Bears quarterback reportedly wanted to avoid playing in the Windy City. Williams' father shared those details with ESPN's Seth Wickersham on May 15.

Williams has since broken his silence about his father's words. Including whether or not he agreed with his dad's tactics.

The incoming second-year QB has delivered “talks” with Carl Williams. Which he shared via Chicago radio personality Chris Emma Wednesday.

“He cares so much about me, about my future. We’ve been on this journey so long,” Williams began. “All he wants is the best for me…I love him to death and I’m super fortunate to have him. But we had talks about it.”

Looks like Williams is holding a private discussion about the father's involvement in his son's NFL career. But he's not brushing him away.

Caleb Williams shares true feelings about Bears

Per Carl Williams, the Bears' QB1 originally had sights set on playing for the Minnesota Vikings. Even if it meant “blowing up” the 2024 NFL Draft. The father told Williams that “Chicago is the place quarterbacks go to die, per Wickersham. The elder Williams also told various agents how he didn't want his son playing for the Bears.

But what's Williams' feelings on the Bears now? Including with Ben Johnson now in as head coach? Williams admitted he became surprised by the firestorm Wickersham's story created.

“This whole storm that happened, it wasn't something that we wanted to happen at this point. We're focused on the present, we're focused on the now,” Williams said via The Athletic's Kevin Fishbain on X, formerly Twitter.

Williams clarified if he really wanted to avoid Chicago.

“After I came on my (pre-draft) visit here, it was a deliberate answer and deliberate and determined answer that I wanted to come here,” Williams said of the Bears.

Now he's playing for a head coach renown for his creative and explosive offensive game designing. Johnson's Detroit Lions offenses ranked in the top five for yards the last three seasons.