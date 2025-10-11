The Chicago Bears enter their Monday Night Football matchup against the Washington Commanders facing a critical test, and potentially without one of their key offensive weapons.

Tight end Colston Loveland is officially listed as questionable with a hip injury, while defensive tackle Grady Jarrett has been ruled out with a knee issue.

The Bears have been struggling to stop the run this season, a flaw that could prove fatal against Washington’s top-ranked rushing offense. Head coach Ben Johnson’s team has been inconsistent on both sides of the ball, and their inability to control the line of scrimmage remains the biggest concern heading into Week 6.

The Commanders, led by head coach Dan Quinn and quarterback Jayden Daniels, bring a balanced attack that could exploit Chicago’s weaknesses. Washington ranks first in the league in rushing yards per game, averaging 156.5, while the Bears’ run defense sits near the bottom, giving up 164.5 per contest.

That mismatch could tilt the game early if Chicago’s front seven can’t find answers.

NFL insider Tom Pelissero reported on X, formerly Twitter, that Colston Loveland’s status remains uncertain for Monday night.

“Bears TE Colston Loveland (hip) is questionable for Monday night's game vs. Washington. DT Grady Jarrett (knee) is out,” Pelissero wrote.

The news leaves Chicago thin at tight end, especially with rookie Caleb Williams relying heavily on short-yardage targets to sustain drives.

On defense, linebacker Tremaine Edmunds continues to anchor the group with 40 total tackles, but the unit has lacked consistency. Defensive coordinator Dennis Allen will need standout performances from Montez Sweat and Kevin Byard to contain Daniels and running back Jacory Croskey-Merritt, who has averaged an explosive 6.6 yards per carry this season.

The Bears’ front seven has been particularly vulnerable in early downs, often allowing big gains that open the playbook for opponents. If Daniels finds success early on the ground, it could be a long night for Chicago’s defense.

Meanwhile, the Bears’ offense will need Loveland’s presence to help balance the passing game. His absence could limit Williams’ ability to exploit Washington’s linebackers in coverage. Even if Loveland plays, his snap count may be limited, forcing Johnson to lean on additional blocking sets or spread formations.

With revenge on their minds after last year’s heartbreaking loss to the Commanders, the Bears must deliver their most disciplined defensive performance of the season, or risk watching their season slip further away under the Monday night lights.