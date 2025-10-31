Following a four-game winning streak, which created a ton of optimism in Chicago, the Bears were soundly beaten by the Baltimore Ravens last week. Starting running back D'Andre Swift picked up a groin injury in the loss.

Despite not practicing to start the week, there was not much concern outside of the building that he would not play this week against the Cincinnati Bengals. But after missing practice again on Friday, Bears head coach Ben Johnson officially ruled Swift out for Week 9.

Johnson shed some light on the injury situation after practice on Friday, per CHGO Sports' Adam Jahns.

“It's really been a chronic thing for a while now. I think it probably goes earlier than (Washington) D.C. that he's been feeling something,” Johnson said.

“And so we're just doing our due diligence to make sure we're getting the best version of Swift to help this team, for him and his individual success. We just want to make sure we have him in a good spot for the whole season.”

Those comments will likely provide some speculation that Swift might miss more than just one week. In his absence, Kyle Monangai will get the start.

Monangai has been really impressive this season, albeit in limited work. The rookie seventh-round pick out of Rutgers has 44 carries for 186 yards (4.4 yards per carry) and one rushing touchdown. He has looked the part when on the field, at least running between the tackles.

But he does not provide that same level of explosiveness as Swift out of the backfield.

That may not matter much this week, though. The Bengals rank at the bottom of the league in nearly every statistical category against the run.

Maybe the bigger concern is that of quarterback Caleb Williams. Following a strong start to the season, Williams has not thrown a single touchdown pass the last two games, while turning the ball over a couple of times. Conversely, the Bengals' secondary is equally atrocious. So, this might be a get right game for all of the above.