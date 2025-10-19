After three years at the helm, the New Orleans Saints decided to move on from head coach Dennis Allen. He landed on his feet though, joining head coach Ben Johnson as the Chicago Bears defensive coordinator.

In Week 7, Allen had an opportunity to face off with the Saints. His defense played to his expectations, leading Chicago to a 26-14 victory. After the win, Johnson gave the game ball to Allen. After being mobbed by players, Allen gave a speech that included a subtle dig at the Saints, via the team's X, formerly Twitter account.

“Sometimes the good lord just has a freaking plan for you that you don't know about,” Allen said. “Sometimes you ain't good enough for somewhere else. That's perfectly fine. I love being here, I love being with this group of guys. You guys work your damn ass of. But four ain't enough, let's go get that next one.”

Allen had plenty of reasons to be excited after the Bears' performance against the Saints. Chicago held New Orleans to just 44 yards rushing and 253 yards total. Quarterback Spencer Rattler threw for 233 yards, however, he also had three interceptions and a fumble. The Bears came away with four total sacks.

Chicago's offense wasn't fully humming on Sunday with quarterback Caleb Williams throwing for 172 scoreless yards and an interception. They needed their defense to provide a spark. Allen's unit did in a big way, putting the team on their back to victory.

For the defensive coordinator, he just wants the Bears to keep winning. But a victory against his old team, the one that fired him, certainly felt good for Allen on Sunday.