Chicago Bears wide receiver DJ Moore appears to be making steady progress after a brief hospital stay earlier this week, an encouraging development before the team’s upcoming contest in Week 7 against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday.

The 28-year-old was hospitalized in Maryland after the Bears’ dramatic 25–24 road win over the Washington Commanders on Monday night. Moore finished the game with three catches for 42 yards and two carries for 10. He absorbed a first-half hit and appeared to experience some midsection discomfort afterward. Head coach Ben Johnson described the situation as “personal” and clarified that Moore had suffered a groin injury during the contest. He spent the night under observation before returning to Chicago.

Moore returned to practice on Thursday as a limited participant, a positive sign that he could be cleared to play by Sunday. He missed Wednesday’s walkthrough but was seen running routes and catching passes on Thursday. His final game status will be determined after Friday’s injury report.

Since joining the Bears in 2023, Moore has been one of the team’s most reliable offensive weapons. In five games this season so far, he has harvested 19 receptions for 215 yards and one touchdown, averaging 11.3 yards per catch on 26 total targets. He currently ranks second on the team in both catches and receiving yards. Remarkably, Moore hasn’t missed a single game since the 2020 season and has appeared in 39 straight contests since joining Chicago.

The Bears (3–2) are on a three-game winning streak, their longest since 2018, and will aim to make it four when they host New Orleans (1–5) at Soldier Field. A victory would move Chicago to 4–2, matching their best start in seven years.

Meanwhile, the Bears’ latest injury update offers both comfort and cause for concern. Running back D’Andre Swift was added on Thursday with a groin issue after logging a strong 108-yard rushing performance against the Commanders. Kicker Cairo Santos (thigh), defensive tackle Grady Jarrett (knee), and linebacker Noah Sewell (concussion) all missed practice. Jarrett, in particular, has missed two games and fully practiced just once since early September.

By turning adversity into advantage, Chicago has climbed to the NFL’s summit in turnover differential at +8, with 12 total takeaways, 11 in the previous three games. That opportunistic defense will look to exploit a Saints offense ranked 29th in red-zone efficiency (44.1%), which has struggled to finish drives.