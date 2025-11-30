On Sunday afternoon, the Los Angeles Chargers hit the field at home to take on the Las Vegas Raiders in an AFC West matchup. The Chargers are trying to keep pace with the Denver Broncos, who are currently running away with the division and have an easy matchup later on in the day against the Washington Commanders.

The Chargers got a concerning injury update early on in this one when quarterback Justin Herbert was forced to leave the game due to an injury.

“Justin Herbert is headed to the locker room with trainers,” reported Daniel Popper of The Athletic on X, formerly Twitter.

NFL insider Kris Rhim of ESPN later reported on X that “he was looking at his left hand after (a) red zone hit earlier.”

Backup quarterback Trey Lance would ultimately enter the game for the Chargers, with the team announcing that Herbert was questionable to return to the contest.

However, shortly thereafter, Herbert was able to return to the lineup, which was certainly a sigh of relief for Los Angeles fans everywhere.

Overall, the Chargers certainly cannot afford for Herbert to miss any extended period of time at this juncture of the season. Herbert has been under duress all season behind Los Angeles' putrid offensive line unit, and the prospect of him suffering an injury was something that fans had been fearing for quite some time due to that fact.

In any case, at the conclusion of the Raiders game, up next for the Chargers is a big game against the Philadelphia Eagles next week.