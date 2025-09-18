The Chicago Bears are 0-2 to begin the 2025 NFL season and the new era with head coach Ben Johnson. The Bears lost a heartbreaker in Week 1 to the Minnesota Vikings, 27-24, in Chicago.

Week 2 was much, much worse, as the Detroit Lions – Johnson's former employer- blew the Bears out with a 52-21 final score.

Johnson is not happy early on, and he held nothing back while discussing the Bears' practice habits.

“Our practice habits are yet to reflect a championship caliber team,” Johnson said ahead of Week 3.

Well, veteran defensive lineman Grady Jarrett heard that feedback and had a response on Thursday, via CHGO Bears.

“As a coach, you always want to challenge them to be better. We always want to put our best foot forward…Up to this point, we haven't won a game,” Jarrett said. “He our head coach, he our leader, and if he said it wasn’t good enough, then we had to answer the call.”

The Week 2 loss was so lopsided that Caleb Williams was removed in the fourth quarter in a surprising turn of events. Still, Johnson made his feelings clear about the way the team has practiced so far this season.

Jarrett, on the other hand, is a veteran end who entered the thing in 2015, and he took the high road and showed support for his head coach despite the comments.

In Week 3, the Bears face the Dallas Cowboys at home, which will be a tough test. It will be interesting to see how the team responds, especially after the new head coach just threw his players under the bus not even one month into the regular season.

After that, the Bears face the Las Vegas Raiders on the road before a Week 5 bye, and the hope is that Chicago can find a way to get a victory sooner rather than later.