The Chicago Bears were banking on the return of one of their best defenders for their Week 7 game. Looking to keep their momentum going after the bye week, the team was gearing up for defensive tackle Grady Jarrett to return to action against the New Orleans Saints. All signs seemed to point towards Jarrett playing in Week 7.

In a shocking turn of events, though, the Bears have decided to rule out Jarrett for their game against the Saints, per Ian Rapoport. The reason for their sudden change of heart is the condition of Soldier Field.

“#Bears DT Grady Jarrett, who was expected to be active, will now be inactive for the third straight game with a knee injury, source says,” Rapoport reports. “The team opts for caution given the wet, slick conditions at Soldier Field. So not yet for Jarrett.”

In addition, Tom Pelissero reports that Bears running back D'Andre Swift is active for Week 7 after being listed with an injury this week.

The Bears have enjoyed a surprising amount of success this season, especially in the last few weeks. They headed into the bye week with a three-game win streak. The biggest factor in their wins was their defense, which did a lot of work to keep the team in striking distance. Chicago's defense allowed the Ben Johnson-coached offense to breathe and find their groove in the last three weeks.

The Bears will now have to play a crucial matchup against the Saints without their best defensive tackle. Jarrett is an integral part of the Chicago defensive line, sucking up pressure for their pass rushers and blitzers to get home. As for the offense, having a resurgent Swift active for the contest is a great sign. The running back has played well over the last few weeks, including a 108-yard performance against the Commanders in Week 5.