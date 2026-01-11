On Saturday evening, the Chicago Bears advanced to the second round of the NFL playoffs with a thrilling win over the divisional rival Green Bay Packers in front of a sold-out crowd at Soldier Field. The Bears won this game in comeback fashion, trailing 21-3 at halftime but turning on the jets in the second half, ultimately winning by a final score of 31-27 when a last-second Hail Mary from Jordan Love was batted down.

The Bears finally took the lead late in this game thanks to a game-winning touchdown scored by wide receiver DJ Moore on a pass from Caleb Williams. The play was eerily similar to another touchdown that Moore scored against the Packers a few weeks ago, which also won Chicago that game.

After the game, Moore got 100% real on his emotions after finally winning a postseason contest for the first time in his career.

“8 years I’ve been missing out on this playoff stuff, and now I’ve got one under my belt,” said Moore, per Stacey Dales of the NFL Network on X, formerly Twitter.

It was a whirlwind of a night for the Bears on Saturday, with the first half being marred by frustrations, including several failed fourth-down conversion attempts, and a defense that looked powerless to stop Love and the Green Bay offense.

However, whatever head coach Ben Johnson said at halftime evidently worked wonders for the Bears, as Chicago stormed out of the gates in the second half and looked completely different on both sides of the ball. Although it wasn't his most efficient night, Williams made some true superstar-level plays, including a late fourth-down conversion pass to Rome Odunze that kept hope alive when the Bears were down by two possessions.

In any case, the Bears will have to wait for the result of Sunday's games to learn their opponent for next weekend's divisional matchup.