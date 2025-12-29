The Chicago Bears suffered a heartbreaking loss in Week 17. Chicago lost 42-38 against San Francisco in a game where neither defense had a great showing. One Bears players did not let his teammates off the hook after blowing such an important game.

Bears safety Jaquan Brisker did not hold back when talking about Chicago's defense after losing in Week 17.

“We let the offense down,” Brisker said after the game, per ESPN's Courtney Cronin. “I'm going to say it. We let the offense down, period. I feel like Caleb and them, they gave us enough points to do what we had to do to win. The defense didn't.”

Neither the Bears nor the 49ers played good defense on Sunday Night Football. Chicago opened the game with pick-six by TJ Edwards, but proceeded to allow 496 total yards to San Francisco's offense.

The Bears did not force a turnover after Edwards' pick-six and got absolutely steamrolled.

But the silver lining is that Chicago's offense mostly kept up with San Francisco. The Bears racked up 440 total yards on offense themselves. That made Sunday's game one of the most prolific of the entire season with 936 total yards of offense and 11 touchdowns scored.

It's not just the fact that the Bears buckled on defense that makes Sunday's loss so devastating. The 49ers made it look easy to move the ball on the Bears.

San Francisco logged a whopping 32 first downs in Week 17 and went a perfect 5-for-5 on third downs. They were one first down away from tying for the most in a single game during the 2025 season with the Chiefs.

Chicago deserves some credit for going blow for blow with one of the best teams in the NFC. Unfortunately, Sunday's loss may have proven that Chicago's defensive deficiencies will ultimately come back to haunt them during the postseason.

The Bears are poised to waltz into the playoffs as the No. 2 or No. 3 seed in the NFC based on the outcome of their next game.

Next up for the Bears is a Week 18 matchup against the Lions.