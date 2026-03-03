The Los Angeles Rams would like to add defensive pieces in the draft, and an LSU player would fit the bill. However, it’s even better in the ESPN mock draft as the Rams landed a top-10 talent at No. 29.

“If we're going strictly by talent, McCoy is a top-10 prospect in this class,” Jordan Reid wrote. “But he hasn't played a game since 2024, missing all of last season after suffering an ACL tear in January 2025. We're still not sure where he's at in his recovery, as he did not participate in testing or drills at the combine.

“This gives the Rams — who haven't drafted a corner in the first round since 2006 or before Day 3 since 2019 — the potential to get a steal here. McCoy is an easy mover who has squeaky-clean technique. All eyes will be on Tennessee's pro day on March 31, when McCoy is expected to participate in a full workout.”

Rams could take a step forward with CB Jermod McCoy

Sure, the questions are raging. Will he be the same player he was before the knee injury?

But here’s the thing about the draft. Any player selected is one play away from the same injury. And that would be followed by the same questions later. So why not grab a guy who has proven to be a lock-down cornerback when they are so difficult to find?

Article Continues Below

McCoy is a potential plus-starter, according to NFL.com. And that rating could have been higher if he had played in 2025 and put more great stuff on film.

“Hips and feet are smooth, allowing for quality lateral transitions and efficient gathers to match hard-breaking curls,” Lance Zierlein wrote. “He’s athletic in his recoveries, but average acceleration leaves him chasing too often on go routes. More focused, physical press disruption should make the rep easier to control. He’s opportunistic with strong ball skills at the catch point.”

Zierlein said McCoy’s athleticism will help him make up for the time he missed last year.

Of course, one question about McCoy is his availability early in the season. However, with the Rams, it’s not that big of a deal. They can wait for him to round into NFL shape as the year progresses because their eyes are on the biggest prize late at the end of the season.