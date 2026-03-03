The UFC's talent pipeline continues to produce exciting prospects, and Adrián Luna Martinetti is the latest name ready to make noise on the big stage. The DWCS sensation earned his contract the hard way, turning heads with a standout performance on Dana White's Contender Series, and now he'll get his first taste of UFC competition on April 25th in Las Vegas.

🚨🚨#UFCVegas116🚨🚨 DWCS-sensation Adrián Luna Martinetti makes his UFC-debut on April 25th in Las Vegas. He takes on fan favorite Davey Grant in the bantamweight division. pic.twitter.com/IRQIUSYBqC — Marcel Dorff 🇳🇱🇮🇩 (@BigMarcel24) March 2, 2026

Standing across from him will be no easy welcome to the Octagon. Davey Grant, the British fan favorite with a reputation for heart, toughness, and never backing down from a war, is exactly the kind of opponent that either makes or breaks a debuting prospect. Grant has spent years grinding through the UFC's bantamweight division, delivering memorable performances that have earned him a loyal following. He's been in the deep waters before, and he knows how to make a debut night feel like the longest night of a young fighter's life.

Luna Martinetti, however, isn't stepping in blind. His DWCS showing revealed a fighter with sharp instincts, athleticism, and the composure to perform under pressure. Those qualities will be put to the ultimate test against a veteran like Grant, who has the experience and durability to exploit any hesitation or nerves from a debuting fighter.

FIGHT OF THE YEAR CONTENDER! Adrian Martinetti vs Mark Vologdin #DWCS pic.twitter.com/ZF4CYXJKvA — SleeperKO (@SleeperKO) October 8, 2025

The bantamweight division at 135 pounds has always been one of the UFC's most action-packed weight classes, and this matchup fits that tradition perfectly. Expect fast exchanges, high-tempo grappling, and a crowd that will be fully invested from the opening bell. Grant's fan base alone guarantees an electric atmosphere.

This is the kind of fight that defines careers early. A win for Luna Martinetti would immediately announce him as a legitimate contender to watch in the division. A strong showing from Grant, meanwhile, could re-establish him as a gatekeeper force at bantamweight.

Mark April 25th on your calendar. UFC Vegas 116 is shaping up to be a card worth watching.

Confirmed Fights for UFC Vegas 116