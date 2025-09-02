Just days away from the official start of the new NFL season, the Chicago Bears enter Week 1 with uncertainty surrounding one of their most important defensive players. All-Pro cornerback Jaylon Johnson, who was sidelined during training camp, finally spoke this week and provided a significant update on his status. Johnson revealed that he has been recovering from a groin injury that kept him out of team activities leading up to the season opener against the Minnesota Vikings.

Johnson told reporters that his rehab has focused on giving him the best chance to be on the field. The defender noted that although he missed valuable time with the unit, he is “doing everything possible to be ready” for the divisional matchup. The update shows progress, but there is still uncertainty about whether he will be fully cleared before kickoff.

“I’m doing everything I can to be ready,” Johnson said, according to Kevin Fishbain X post.

The Bears entered the preseason viewing the cornerback position as one of their strengths, but that depth has already been tested by injuries. Nickel corner Kyler Gordon managed to return from a hamstring issue in time for Week 1, while defender Terell Smith suffered a preseason knee injury that ended his campaign. These setbacks make Johnson’s presence even more critical against Minnesota’s offense.

Johnson’s recent production underscores his importance to Chicago’s defense. In 2024, he recorded 53 total tackles and two interceptions, while opposing quarterbacks completed just over 66 percent of their passes when throwing his way. That followed a 2023 season in which he picked off four passes and limited quarterbacks to a 55.2 completion rate. Those numbers highlight why he is considered one of the NFL’s top coverage corners and why the Bears need him available.

The timing of Johnson’s update comes as Chicago prepares for a pivotal season opener. The Bears will debut under new head coach Ben Johnson following a 5-12 campaign, while quarterback Caleb Williams enters his second season with increased offensive responsibilities. Facing the Vikings on Monday Night Football will demand containing Justin Jefferson, and having Johnson on the field would provide a vital boost to start the year strong.