The Chicago Bears are gearing up for the 2025-26 regular season, and the franchise hopes to turn things around with Ben Johnson as head coach. However, there have been some injury concerns regarding cornerback Jaylon Johnson and his availability come Week 1. On Tuesday, Johnson received some good news regarding his situation.

Reports indicate that Johnson, who is 26 years old, is officially on the Bears' active roster to begin the season, according to Chris Emma of 670 The Score. The star defensive back will not have an injury designation, which is a great sign that he'll be ready to play for the Week 1 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings.

“The Bears anticipate Jaylon Johnson (leg) will be on the active roster and not designated with an injury to open the season, Ben Johnson said.”

Jaylon Johnson initially suffered a leg injury in mid-July. It forced him to miss several weeks and most of training camp. The Bears claimed they were never truly concerned about the injury and felt confident he'd be healthy by the start of the regular season. General manager Ryan Poles said as much in July, per Courtney Cronin of ESPN.

Article Continues Below

“We've got a lot of faith that he's going to put in the time to rehab and be his full self when he comes back.”

The Bears will be happy to have Jaylon Johnson back in the secondary, as he's been one of the most consistent players on the defense. He's entering the 2025-26 campaign with back-to-back Pro Bowl appearances. Johnson has emerged as one of the top cornerbacks in the league. He ended last season with 53 combined tackles (42 solo), two interceptions, and one forced fumble. His 53 combined tackles and 42 solo tackles are both career highs.

We should expect to see Johnson in the lineup come Week 1. He'll play an important role for a Bears team aiming to improve upon its 5-12 record from last season.